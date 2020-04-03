Sisolak calls for preparation to cut state spending

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has told state agencies to identify places in their budgets that could be cut due to financial problems from the COVID-19 virus.

People at the front line of public health and safety will get priorities in this budget, Sisolak said. The state would not cut across-the-board but would look at the best way to conserve state resources.

“With the near total shutdown of businesses during the COVID-19 response, including the gaming industry that makes up the lifeblood of our state’s economy, it is inevitable that this unexpected drop in revenue will force the state of Nevada to make tough budget choices in order to continue protecting the health and safety of our citizens,” Sisolak said in a statement.

“Not unlike every other Nevadan or small business impacted by this economic reality, the state needs to begin the process of looking at its own budget and making hard, thoughtful decisions,” Sisolak continued. “Nevadans have overcome many obstacles in recent years, and I am confident we can all make it through this together and lead our economy and our state back from these challenging times.”

