Sisolak activates NV Guard and issues stay at home directive

Governor Steve Sisolak has issued a directive for all Nevadans to stay home to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The governor made another plea for everyone in the Silver State to stay home. The directive urges everyone only to leave their homes for essential reasons like visits to a doctor, for groceries or an emergency.

"Step up for Nevada, if you don't do it for you, do it for your family, your mom, your grandpa, your next door neighbor or somebody that has no else to help them," Sisolak said.

The governor has also extended all closures for schools and non-essential businesses until at least April 30.

"Nevadans must not leave their homes for non-essential activities. Some people just wanted us to say it's a stay at home order and that's what we're doing now," he said.

Sisolak has also activated the Nevada National Guard to help transport resources across the state and carry out other necessary duties. However, people working in essential jobs in the civilian sector will not be called up.

"When you activate the guard, the feds pay for it instead of the state and like the governor said that gives you access to equipment, personal protective equipment and things like that and so it is critical that we get that through," Major General Ondra Berry said.

Sisolak specifically called on young people to do their part to flatten the curve.

"They might feel invincible but they're not! And their parents and grandparents certainly are not and we can't stop the spread without their help," he said.

