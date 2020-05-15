Sisolak COVID-19 recovery update: No decision on easing more restrictions

Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a Friday press conference that gig workers and self-employed can file for claims on Saturday, but warned that he expects the system will be overloaded.

Money will be paid retroactively to when people first became eligible, Sisolak said. He said not everyone needs to file on Saturday and asked for patience with the system.

Speaking about restrictions overall, Sisolak said Nevada is doing better but he still needs more information before relaxing more restrictions. He thought the state might need two more weeks of data before making a decision.

Hospitalization rates are declining, the governor said. Also, COVID-19 testing is being expanded.

He urged people to continue social distancing and to not gather in large groups and urged them to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which can be contagious before people recognize they have the symptoms.

Most businesses are complying with restrictions. Some are not and could face action from the appropriate jurisdiction, he said.

Sisolak said he will not relax rules that restricts larger gatherings in churches. He said he wants to allow people to go to church and worship.

“At the same time, it is difficult to social distance in a house of worship,” Sisolak said. Many people in church also represent the most vulnerable population. They can also have services in cars in parking lots or other places outside.

