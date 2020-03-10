Silver State Sights: Bodie

The state of Nevada is full of ghost towns, but one site that is just across the California border has solidified itself as America’s number one ghost town.

The prominence of Bodie is why it will be the one episode of Silver Sate Sights that is not actually in Nevada.

“During its heyday it had over 2000 buildings,” explained Kaytlen Jackson of California State Parks. “Now we have only 185 left.”

Bodie is just under three hours from Reno off U.S. 395. When you get there, you won’t be alone, and you won’t be the only one taking pictures.

Jackson says Bodie gets over 150,000 visitors every year.

“It’s completely Frozen in time,” said Lisa Hoffman during her second visit. “It’s a definite bucket list item. Every time you come here everything is exactly the same only slightly different.”

