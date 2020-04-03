Sierra storm could bring more than 2 feet of snow by Monday

A pair of late winter storms packing heavy snow and high winds are headed for the Sierra and Lake Tahoe this weekend, with winds gusting as strong as 90 mph over the ridge tops.

The National Weather Service issued a worsening forecast Friday, including more than 2 feet of snow possible near the Sierra crest by early Monday.

A winter storm watch goes into effect Saturday afternoon through Monday morning for Tahoe and parts of Northern California stretching as far north as Susanville and as far south as Mammoth Lakes. Between 6 and 12 inches of snow is expected around the lake .

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

