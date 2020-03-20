Sierra Gold Seafood one of many food providers facing tough time

With casinos shutdown and restaurants operating on much smaller scales, our local distributors are feeling the pressure in response to regulations around the Coronavirus outbreak.

Brandon Crowell, co-owner of Sierra Gold Seafood, simply says "the faucet has turned off." The company's wholesale purchases have taken a significant hit, but they're maintaining thanks to their walk-in market.

For more on what Sierra Gold Seafood and so many other food providers are facing, watch the videos above.

