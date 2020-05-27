Sierra Army Depot sending test kits & PPE to U.S Army amid pandemic

In a response to support the U.S. Army's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Sierra Army Depot is distributing test kits and personal protective equipment to non medical units.

"The Army has asked us to establish and operate COVID-19 test kits and PPE to store at our distribution center for the entire United States Army," said Lt. Col. Russell Henry, Sierra Army Depot commander. "So it's an exciting opportunity to support the Army's fight against this pandemic.

It's not an easy task, but it's a critical mission to ensure the health and safety of the U.S. Army.

"There wasn't a lot of specifics, explained Don Olson, deputy to the commander at Sierra Army Depot. "Anywhere between 30 to 300 million items are coming to Sierra Army Depot. They want it out as soon as the request drops. The same day it drops to ship, our folks pull the material from the shelves and they pack it and ship it to a using unit."

The supplies are part of a $920 million purchase package implemented by the Department of Defense.

With all military release orders at the Depot going through inspection before it's released.

"My staff is actioned to go pull the quantities and material that is requested through that MRO process and pack it and ship it out," added Jason Tong, program manager for AJ1, Supply Support Activity at the SIAD."It goes to our shipping department. Everything we receive in as far as the MRO's goes out in 24 hours. I'm really excited to support the Army worldwide."

