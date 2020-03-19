Sierra Air adapting to new COVID-19 reality

Sierra Air Inc., is one of the few remaining businesses staying open because it's considered essential, but day to day operations have changed.

"We are not shaking hands. We're just telling people respectfully that we're not going to shake hands," said Retro Team Leader, Jason Downing.

Technicians will have masks with them for each service call they make.

"If the customer would like us to wear one then we're putting those on," said Downing.

Sierra Air Technicians are told to try and keep six feet away from all people in their homes when possible.

As technicians are out serving customers in need, their managers are taking action to keep all 83 employees and their customers safe from COVID-19.

"It's tough to find bulk hand sanitizer right now so what we're doing. We have a bunch of empty bottles. We're going to fill them with what we have and send them out with our field employees to make sure everybody does have hand sanitizer," said Downing.

Calls for service have dropped between 40 and 50 percent.

"We're running approximately five to six calls right now. We're doing two installs today. So we're pretty slow today. Usually on a normal day we're running about eight installs," said Downing.

Despite this, Sierra Air Inc., has made no layoffs keeping all 83 employees on the payroll. To pass the extra time workers are getting ahead making air ducts in the shop and taking part in on-line training.



Until the pandemic passes, managers and crew members say they will fight to stop COVID-19 despite the need to enter homes to keep people warm during these cold nights.

Employees are reporting to work, but the Company is prepared to have them work from home to decrease interactions and the chances of spreading COVID-19.

