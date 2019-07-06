Third suspect arrested for 2019 Reno murder

UPDATE FEB. 19 Reno Police have announced an arrest in connection with a July 5, 2019 murder.

When police responded to the scene on Spokane Street, they found four shooting victims. One of the victims, Jordan Reynoso died of his injuries.

On February 18, 2021, Reno Detectives located Kelly Gillig, 39, who is now facing charges of Open Murder and Burglary While In Possession of Gun/Deadly Weapon.

Two other suspects in the case, Juan Chavez and Antonio Sotelo, both pleaded guilty and were sentenced in 2020.

ORIGINAL STORY: A suspect has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old at an apartment in Reno.

40-year-old Antonio Sotelo was booked into the Washoe County Jail on July 30, 2019. He also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment. He is the second suspect to face charges in connection with the shooting.

Juan Chavez was arrested July 8, 2019 on unrelated charges, but was later linked through DNA to the death of Jordan Reynoso of Reno in the shooting on Spokane Street near E. 7th Street on July 5, 2019 around 9:45PM.

A complicated story of alcohol-fueled retaliation is emerging from the investigation into the incident.

According to court documents, Chavez, Sotelo and another man went to Christine Verma's apartment for payback for another shooting and drug deal a week prior. The three engaged in some threatening gun play in front of Verma and her boyfriend, aiming at a cigarette, a methamphetamine pipe and a whiskey bottle, shooting into the apartment's ceiling.

Reynoso was in the apartment below and came to check on Verma, and was armed with a gun. According to investigators, when Reynoso tried to leave the apartment, the three men confronted him, and he was shot and killed.

Police say Verma also had a gunshot wound to her shoulder. She was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

According to court documents, Sotelo and the other man were seen on surveillance video being dropped off at Renown within minutes of the shooting -- one with a gunshot wound to the thigh, the other with a wound to the stomach.

Police have recovered a Jeep they believe the suspects used to leave the scene of the shooting. It was found burned in a deserted area on Estates Road in Golden Valley. Investigators say it was registered to Sotelo.

Chavez is facing charges of false imprisonment, and coercion with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting, as well as a parole violation.

Police are still searching for a third suspect, but a description has not been released. The investigation is continuing and more charges are expected.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated Chavez was charged with open murder. According to Reno Police, that charge was a clerical error on the jail booking sheet and he is not charged with open murder. Copyright KOLO-TV 2019