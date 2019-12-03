Suspect arrested in Mexico in connection with Lazy 5 fatal shooting

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting at Lazy 5 Regional Park in December 2019.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Giovanni Gonzales-Mariscal was arrested in Mexico.

He is the prime suspect in the shooting that left 20-year-old Robert DeCoite of Sparks dead.

Gonzales-Mariscal was flown back to the United States on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He is currently in California awaiting extradition.

He faces an open murder charge.

“The arrest of this fugitive is a testament to the tenacity of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives working this case and helps bring closure for the victim’s family,” said Sheriff Balaam. “This could not have happened; however, without our tremendous partners – the U.S. Marshals Service, law enforcement officers stationed in Mexico, and the brave individuals who provided information so we could locate our suspect, who shot a man in broad daylight.”

ORIGINAL STORY: The family of Robert DeCoite, 20, of Sparks is offering a $5,500 reward for information that can help the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office investigation into DeCoite’s shooting death on December 2, 2019.

The family's reward is separate from a $2,500 reward offered by Secret Witness for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in this case.

The shooting happened at Lazy 5 Regional Park in Sparks near the Spanish Springs Library.

Detectives are looking for Giovanni Gonzales-Mariscal, 18, of Sun Valley.

The family hopes that their reward will lead to information on Gonzales-Mariscal's location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case #WC19-6250.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.