Sheriff's office warns of scams targeting senior citizens

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday warned more scams are targeting senior citizens.

The scams spiked in the last 10 days. These include scammers who represent technical support representatives or who send emails to steal personal and financial information, called phishing.

When people click on pop up technical support windows, their computers can be disabled until they pay ransom. Phishing emails can steal personal information.

“The best advice I can give these days is to assume any unsolicited request for money or financial information, coming from a source that you are not one-hundred percent confident is legitimate, should be treated as a scam,” Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a statement.

Balaam said every request or demand for finances should be independently verified. If not, scammers could steal thousands of dollars that are difficult for law enforcement to pursue.



The Washoe County Sheriff's Office described these common fraud scams:



Family Member Arrest Scam: You receive a call from someone who calls stating you are their grandparent, or they are your grandchild, and they are in legal trouble. The scammer will ask for you to send money immediately or they will get in worse trouble.

Warrant Scam: You receive a phone call stating you have a warrant for your arrest, and you must pay in a non-traditional method immediately i.e. gift cards or Western Union.

Bank Call Scam: you receive a phone call from someone who says they work for the bank. They state there is a problem with your account, and they need your account information and PIN to fix it.

Tax Scam: You receive a phone call from someone identifying themselves as an IRS agent. The scammer will state you owe the IRS money and need to pay them immediately with a non-traditional method i.e. gift cards or Western Union.

Tech Support Scam: you receive a phone call and/or pop-up window on your computer from someone identifying themselves as IT (computer support). They state your computer has a virus and they need information and/or payment from you to fix it.

Romance Scam: You will be solicited by someone stating they want to talk to you, and possibly start a romantic relationship with you. The scammer will state they are non-local to your location, and at some point during the conversations will state they need money for travel, for lodging, etc.



The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said these are common indicators of fraud:



Do not give any personal identifying information over the phone. If for some reason you feel the call is from a legitimate business, tell the caller you will call back and dial the main business number. Do so, and ask for the original caller.



Anyone who asks you to pay for anything with any of the following:





Gift Cards





Bank Account Number





Western Union





Venmo





PayPal





Zelle





Green Dot Cards





Visa Cash, Master Card Cash, American Express Cash







You must “ACT NOW” or do something while still on the phone. No legitimate service operates with this need of immediacy.



There is no such thing as work-from-home jobs involving receiving, then sending back money, or receiving items and re-mailing them.



Do not accept overpayment for an item or service. The scammer will overpay, then ask for the difference back. Their check will ultimately bounce.



Do not use Craigslist or non-official real estate sources to locate rental property.



