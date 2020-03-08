Sheriff's office uses 40mm projectile, police dog to subdue suspect

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday night in Lemmon Valley after shooting him with a less-than-lethal 40mm projectile and using a police dog on him.

Oscar Rodriguez, 28, was booked into the Washoe County jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, third offense domestic battery, being an ex-felon in possession of a gun and resisting a peace officer.

The call came in about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of domestic battery in the area of Cameo Court and Magnolia Way in Lemmon Valley. When deputies arrived, Rodriguez and the victim were already separated, the sheriff’s office said. Rodriguez was sitting alone in a car and reportedly had a gun.

Rodriguez refused to come out of the car initially, the sheriff’s office said. When he got out of the car he still refused to cooperate and began reaching for his waistband, the sheriff’s office said. That’s when deputies shot him in the lower back with the 40mm round and the police dog grabbed his arm, allowing deputies to take him into custody without further incident.

“Even as the suspect made threatening gestures, our deputies successfully deployed less-than-lethal methods to take him into custody,” Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful to our deputies for their restraint, and their use of training and resources to bring a very tense situation to a safe conclusion.”

Deputies and police dogs train for these situations, Balaam noted.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

