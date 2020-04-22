Sheriff's office looking for man who walked away from hospital

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help finding a 67-year-old man last seen walking away from Northern Nevada Medical Center in Sparks about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Patrick Murphy of Spanish Springs was believed to be headed to downtown Reno.

The sheriff’s office described Murphy as 6 feet tall, 156 pounds with a long gray hair, a beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He may be barefoot.

His family is concerned about his welfare due to medical conditions.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 775-785-WCSO.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

