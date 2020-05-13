Sheriff's office identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting

The man shot by a Sparks Police Department officer May 5 near Derby Dam after a chase has been identified as Joseph Patrick Williams, 38.

A Sparks police officer was checking out a report of a theft that happened in the 1600 block of Victorian Avenue when he saw Williams get into a vehicle and drive away, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.

Police tried to stop him, but Williams fled at high speed. Police also heard when sounded like gunshot and police proceeded with caution.

The chase continued through the industrial area of east Sparks where Williams drove through a fence to try to get away. He continued onto the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 and spike strips set down by the Nevada Highway Patrol did not stop him, the sheriff’s office said.

A Sparks police officer shot Williams at about 12:56 a.m. near Derby Dam. Williams was hospitalized and then released and booked into the Washoe County jail on a felony count of a driver disobeying a peace officer and endangering others. He remained in custody Wednesday afternoon.

This was Williams’ first chase. In October 2015, Williams was accused of leading law enforcement on an hour-long chase.

A Lyon County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop Williams in Fernley but he took off and fled down Interstate 80 and onto Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe land and hit an LCSO vehicle chasing him. He drove back to Fernley, circling around the neighborhood where the chase started. A resident tried to asset authorities by shooting a shotgun at him but missed and then a Pyramid Lake tribal officer hit his vehicle.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

