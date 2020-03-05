Hiker finds remains of missing Hidden Valley man

UPDATE: The remains of a missing Hidden Valley man have been found near Galena Creek Regional Park.

Scott Madden, 38, had been missing since July 13, 2019.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a hiker found Madden's remains Sunday, February 23, 2020 in a remote area of the Mt. Rose wilderness.

The medical examiner confirmed Madden's identity through dental comparison.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but the sheriff's office says there is no evidence of criminal activity at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at (775) 328-3320.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The family of a missing Hidden Valley is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Scott Madden has been missing since July 13, 2019.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to Madden was found at Galena Creek Park.

According to Bob Harmon with the sheriff's office, a Washoe County Parks Ranger contacted deputies Wednesday night, July 17, 2019, notifying them of a vehicle matching the description of Madden's vehicle at the park.

Deputies responded and searched the park but could not find him. Search and rescue crews and RAVEN continued the search Thursday. Harmon says it is too early to tell if foul play is involved.

The sheriff's office announced Thursday evening the search would be suspended overnight. The park has reopened.

The sheriff's office says Madden was last seen near his Rough Rock Road home at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

The sheriff’s office described Madden as white, 6 feet, 4 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is unusual for Madden to be gone this long without contact with his family, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call dispatch at 775-785-WCSO.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

