Sheriff's helicopter infrared finds missing Silver Springs woman

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office helicopter used infrared technology to find a missing 74-year-old Silver Springs woman in Lyon County early Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman is back home with her family on Saturday.

The woman’s family called the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Friday after she had been missing. The family was concerned about her due to medical issues, WCSO said.

Around 9 p.m. on Friday, LCSO asked WCSO for help finding the woman using the Regional Aviation Enforcement Unit (RAVEN) to search for her.

RAVEN’s infrared found the woman about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday on the ground in a road. RAVEN guided LCSO Search and Rescue to the woman.

