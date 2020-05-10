Number of car burglaries increasing during COVID-19

In anticipation of a large number of people wanting to get outdoors for Mother’s Day weekend, deputies from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Horse Unit (MHU) patrolled area trailheads and open space on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

The MHU’s primary focus was to provide added safety and security for area trailhead parking lots. The Sheriff’s Office reported a significant increase in the weekly average of vehicle burglaries during the COVID-19 stay at home weeks as compared to the weeks preceding the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The weekly average of car burglaries in the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office service area during COVID-19 response (defined as weeks 12-17) were 100% greater than the average number of car burglaries pre-COVID (defined as weeks 2-11).

MHU deputies also patrolled for recreational shooting on land considered in a congested area as well as illegal dumping.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Horse Unit was revived in 2016 and is able to deploy six mounted deputies into service as needed. Deputies provide their own horse and mounted unit functions are in addition to the deputy’s normal duty assignment. Horse and rider teams must also complete required Nevada Peace Officer Standards and Training courses before they are able to be utilized.