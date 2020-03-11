Sheriff: Gardnerville woman's arrest clears several burglaries

The arrest of a Gardnerville woman has cleared several Douglas County burglaries for the past year, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Bridgett Blair, 41, was arrested March 6 on an East Fork Justice Court warrant for possession of stolen property.

Several pieces of stolen property were recovered from her home and leads developed from that search warrant led to the recovery of several guns from another location, the sheriff’s office said.

All victims connected with property recovered so far have been notified, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation continues and more cases may be cleared.

The sheriff’s office reminds people to be diligent with home security.

“The use of proper outdoor lighting along with video doorbells and cameras make your home safer from unwanted guests,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Getting to know your neighbors and locking your doors when not home remain the best security for your neighborhood.”

