Man charged with pandering while behind bars

A man arrested earlier this year on sex trafficking charges, and in custody awaiting trial, is now facing new charges related to the original crime.

Brion Ingram, 33, was arrested in January on drug charges, as well as Sex Trafficking, and Living on the Earning of a Prostitute. He has been in custody at the Washoe County Sheriff's Office since his arrest.

Detectives with the Reno Police Department say further investigation revealed that Ingram was continuing to manipulate his original victim while in custody, encouraging her to engage in prostitution and give him some of the money earned.

Ingram was additionally arrested for Pandering and Living on the Earnings of a Prostitute while in Custody.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020