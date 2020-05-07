Man sentenced to 10 years for human trafficking

Brion Michael Ingram, 34, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for charges related to adult human trafficking.

Ingram was on parole from Alaska on Robbery With Use of Force when he was arrested in Nevada in January 2020.

In October, Ingram pled nolo contendere to one count of Sex Trafficking of an Adult. On November 17, 2020, Judge Connie Steinheimer sentenced Ingram to the maximum 10 years in prison with the possibility of parole after four years. The sentenced will run consecutive after Ingram serves the remainder of his sentence in Alaska.

Detectives with the Reno Police Department say, after Ingram’s arrest, further investigation revealed that Ingram was continuing to manipulate his original victim while in custody, encouraging her to engage in prostitution and give him some of the money earned.

Ingram was additionally arrested for Pandering and Living on the Earnings of a Prostitute while in Custody.