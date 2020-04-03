Service industry workers given free food during COVID-19 outbreak

At first glance you might have thought trouble was brewing behind Liberty Food and Wine Exchange on Friday.

Masked men invaded Fulton Alley downtown. But this crew isn't full of vigilantes at all. They're actually heroes.

"We really want to give back to the service industry people," said Sysco employee Kevin McCarthy. "(Those workers) are the ones we support. That's an industry when everyone comes together during these times."

Clint Jolly, who also works for Sysco, added "being in the food business we have access to a bunch of food that needs a home and it's all fresh, good stuff."

Workers from Liberty, Sysco Delivery, and Fresh Point Produce unloaded a truckload of product Friday afternoon and they're giving it all away for free.

"We showed up maybe 1 pm, 1:30 pm, and started packing bags and dividing everything up," Jolly said. "So we threw it up on Facebook and started texting people. The reception from the people who have come through from bartenders to cooks to servers has just been that they're thankful."

This isn't just any haul. The product includes restaurant quality food that can be yours if you're out of work. Aside from the bags of leafy greens and boxes of green peppers, you can get steaks, filets, burgers, chicken wings, and short ribs. There was an estimated 1,600 pounds of proteins that were donated.

The pick up process takes less than a minute. Call it the pandemic drive-thru.

"It's interesting to see people you know drive up and they know that our company is expected to give back," McCarthy said. "We're always there trying to help them out. It's really nice just to see a smile on their face right now because you know they're not having many."

While few words are exchanged because of social distancing everyone involved knows this is a worthy cause.

To see if food is still being given away visit the Liberty Food & Wine Exchange Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/libertyfoodandwine

