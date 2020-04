Drivers are asked to avoid U.S. 50 and Airport Road in Carson City following a two-vehicle crash that resulted in serious injuries.

It was reported around 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says westbound U.S. 50 is shut down. Eastbound is down to one lane.

Officials did not say how the crash happened or how many people were involved.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

