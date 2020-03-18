Serenity Mental Health offering virtual support to Nevadans

Serenity Mental Health in Carson City says both kids and adults working from home and having limited activities can cause panic, depression and anxiety.

You should look out for physical signs such as headaches, low energy, body aches and even chest pains. Emotionally, you may be feeling agitated, isolated, overwhelmed or lonely. Clinicians say the worst thing you can do is keep these concerns to yourself.

“Acknowledge that this is a difficult time. That this is unprecedented, that we are all in this together, we are all going through this together and reach out for help and speak to someone. And if you can't reach out to a friend or a family member...then by all means that's what we are here for,” Director of Operations Genevieve Ramos explains.

Serenity Mental Health employs more than 60 clinicians who are also following social distancing guidelines and working from home. The agency says it's able to help you navigate through these stressors, or improve your marriage, help with substance abuse and other issues.

Just call 775-841-6050, weekdays between 10am and 5pm. You can schedule a video conference or phone call during business hours or late nights and weekends. Insured and un-insured help is available. To learn more about the agency, click here

