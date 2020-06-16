Advertisement

North Korea says its sending soldiers to joint border sites

South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Monday, June 15, 2020. South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on North Korea to stop raising animosities and return to talks, saying Monday the rivals must not reverse the peace deals that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached during 2018 summits. (Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Monday, June 15, 2020. South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on North Korea to stop raising animosities and return to talks, saying Monday the rivals must not reverse the peace deals that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached during 2018 summits. (Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (GIM)
By KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:16 AM PDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday that it will send soldiers to now-shuttered inter-Korean cooperation sites in its territory and reinstall guard posts and resume military exercises at front-line areas, nullifying tension-reducing deals reached with South Korea just two years ago.

The announcement is the latest in a series provocations North Korea has taken in what experts believe are calculated moves to apply pressure on Seoul and Washington amid stalled nuclear negotiations. On Tuesday, the North destroyed an empty inter-Korean liaison office in its territory.

Though North Korea’s recent actions haven’t lead to clashes or bloodshed, it’s still raising animosity on the peninsula to a level unseen since Pyongyang entered nuclear talks in 2018.

The North’s General Staff said military units will be deployed to the Diamond Mountain resort and the Kaesong industrial complex, both just north of the heavily fortified border. The two sites, built with South Korean financing, have been closed for years due to inter-Korean disputes and U.S.-led sanctions.

The North also said it will resume military exercises, reestablish guard posts and boost military readiness in border areas as well as open front-line sites for flying propaganda balloons toward South Korea. Those steps would reverse agreements reached between the Koreas in September 2018 aimed at lowering military tensions along he border.

South Korea’s military expressed regret over the North Korean announcement and warned that the North will face unspecified consequences if it violates the 2018 deals.

Maj. Gen. Jeon Dong Jin at the Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters that South Korea maintains military readiness and will strive to prevent military tensions from rising. Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho warned against destroying South Korean assets that remain at the two cooperation sites.

Under the 2018 agreements, both Koreas halted live-firing exercises, removed some land mines and destroyed guard posts along the world’s most heavily armed border.

Some experts argued the moves undermined South Korea’s security more than the North's as Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal remained intact.

North Korea will likely next dismantle South Korean-built structures, equipment and other assets at the two cooperation sites before performing military drills and firing missiles and shells toward the sea, said Cheong Seong-Chang, an analyst at the Sejong Institute, a think tank in South Korea.

Cheong said the deterioration of ties was now “unavoidable” and South Korea might respond with the resumption of propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts and joint military drills with the United States.

Some analysts see North Korea's provocations as an attempt to get concessions from Washington and Seoul at a time when its economy, already battered by sanctions, has likely worsened due to the coronavirus pandemic. They say North Korea may be frustrated because the sanctions prevent Seoul from breaking away from Washington to resume joint economic projects with Pyongyang.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday said that recent actions were taken to retaliate for South Korea’s failure to prevent activists from floating propaganda leaflets across the border.

It said the destruction of the building Tuesday was a “reflection of the zeal of our enraged people to punish human scum who challenged the noblest dignity and prestige of our country and those who sheltered the scum, perpetrators of shuddering crime.” It said North Korea will set the intensity and timing for its additional steps while closely monitoring South Korean moves.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, separately revealed that North Korea had rebuffed a recent offer by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to send special envoys to Pyongyang to defuse tension.

Kim Yo Jong, who has spearheaded the North’s recent rhetoric against South Korea, called Moon’s offer a “petty farce” and a “trick” to tide over a crisis. She also slammed Moon’s recent urging of North Korea to return to talks and find a breakthrough with South Korea.

In response, one of Moon’s senior presidential advisers, Yoon Do-han, called Kim Yo Jong’s statement “very rude,” “irrational” and “senseless.” Yoon warned South Korea won’t tolerate similar statements by North Korea any longer, while expressing regret over North Korea’s publicizing of South Korea’s offer to send envoys.

The exchange of verbal salvos between the Koreas is highly unusual under Moon’s government, which has espoused greater rapprochement with North Korea since taking office in 2017. Moon has faced criticism that he was too soft on North Korea even when it publicly conducted weapons tests targeting South Korea.

Moon, who met Kim Jong Un three times in 2018, was a driving force behind the diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington, including the first summit between Kim and President Donald Trump in Singapore in June 2018.

Relations between the Koreas have been strained since a second Kim-Trump summit in early 2019 fell apart due to wrangling over the sanctions.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

News

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Updated: 48 minutes ago
President Donald Trump asked China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit meeting to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products, according to a new book by former Trump national security adviser John Bolton that is highly critical of the president.

News

Driver killed in crash identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The accident happened on Sunday, June 7, 2020 on Pyramid Highway and Egyptian Drive.

National

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

News

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks to be charged

Updated: 2 hours ago
Prosecutors have decided to file charges against the Atlanta Police Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks.

Latest News

News

Gov. Sisolak celebrates decision to pardon marijuana offenders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Governor Steve Sisolak applauds the decision to pardon those convicted of minor marijuana offenses in Nevada.

News

Target announces Juneteenth as a company holiday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Retail giant Target has announced it will make Juneteenth a company holiday.

News

Woman caught on video yelling racial epithets at family in N.C.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
A video shows a woman yelling racial slurs at a family from Charlotte.

News

Businesses ask patrons to waive right to sue if they get COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
As businesses reopen across the U.S. after coronavirus shutdowns, many are requiring customers and workers to sign forms saying they won’t sue if they catch COVID-19.

National

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta charged with murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Garrett Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground as he struggled for life after a confrontation Friday, said the Fulton County district attorney.

News

Aunt Jemima brand name, imagery dropping after 131 years

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
After 131 years of the Aunt Jemima brand, PepsiCo has announced they will be changing the name and packaging.