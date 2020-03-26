Send love, cheer and art to health care workers

It's an easy way to show your support to our health care workers: send them a handmade card!

Stack of mail. (MGN Image)

Carson Tahoe Health is encouraging the community to send love, cheer and art through the mail. The hope is that it can lift spirits and bring smiles during this time when so many are coming together to face the challenges in our community.

Carson Tahoe Health says it will distribute and display the cards and letters to its caregivers and patients.

You can send all art, letters and cards to:

Carson Tahoe Health

ATTN: Center for Philanthropy

1600 Medical Parkway

Carson City, Nevada 89703

As we all join the fight against COVID-19, Carson Tahoe Health adds that one of the best ways you can support them during this time is to continue to practice social distancing.