Sen. Cortez Masto honors Women's History Month

March marks the beginning of Women's History Month.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto congratulated the female accomplishments in the Silver State and elsewhere in a statement Monday, March 2, 2020, saying:

“In 2019, Nevada’s women made history, forming the first majority female legislature in the nation. I’m so proud of the Silver State for our openness to women’s leadership and accomplishments. And we saw progress by women all over the country, with more women on corporate boards than ever. 2019 witnessed an all-woman spacewalk, the United States Women’s National soccer team historic World Cup win, women’s leadership in Congress, and hard work by girls and women all over the world to combat the climate crisis facing the planet. At the same time, I’m only too aware of the obstacles that face women in Nevada and all over the country, including women of color and trans women. I’m continuing to work in the United States Senate to promote diversity and equal pay, and to protect women and girls from trafficking and violence. I want to make sure that tomorrow is brighter for America’s girls than the day before, and that they find role models for all their aspirations in every endeavor.”

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020