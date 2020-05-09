Sen. Ted Cruz gets haircut at Texas salon whose owner was arrested for reopening early

Senator Ted Cruz hopped a plane from Houston to Dallas to get his haircut. His real purpose was to show support for Shelley Luther, the hair stylist sent to jail for violating stay at home orders.

Photo Courtesy: CNN

Luther was sentenced to seven days in jail this week and given a $7,000 fine for keeping her salon open.

The Texas Supreme Court ordered her release Thursday. After the controversy, Governor Greg Abbott changed his executive order, removing jail time as a penalty.

Luther's case has been a rallying cry for small businesses affected by the pandemic.

"What are we doing when there's a police sting trying to go after beauticians for trying to earn a living? I mean, last I checked, there are some real criminals in the world," said Sen. Ted Cruz.

Luther wasn’t the only hairdresser targeted by law enforcement. Two beauticians in Laredo were arrested last month after an undercover police officer found them soliciting customers on social media.

Governor Abbott has said under his new executive order, they will not be fined or have to serve time in jail.