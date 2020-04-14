Sen. Cortez Masto talks Nevada's relief efforts amid COVID-19

Nevada's senior senator, Catherine Cortez Masto, talked with KOLO8 about the Silver State's efforts in battling the Coronavirus Pandemic and also the relief efforts for businesses and individuals.

"My goal is for every business, every individual in Nevada gets relief from the work we're doing in Congress on behalf of Nevada," said Senator Cortez Masto via Zoom from her home.

Cortez Masto has created a Disaster Resource Guide on her website for all questions and concerns related to COVID-19.

But if you can't find the answer you need, Cortez Masto and her staff want to be available.

"Call my office. Everybody's working. We're working from home, but we're there to respond."

Cortes Masto, along with Senator Jackie Rosen, are aiming to increase relief coming to the Silver State. They recently announced a $6 million grant for Nevada's community health centers and $240 million from the Public Health and Social Services and Emergency Fund to nearly 2,600 Medicare providers in Nevada.

"At a federal level, if we can bring resources, or tear down barriers, or get more supplies, we're going to do just that," said Cortes Masto.

At a local level, the Silver State's senior senator sounded proud of the way Nevada's so far attacked this unprecedented pandemic.

"There's no playbook for this," said Cortez Masto. "Our governor has done an incredible job taking the lead, making tough decisions, working and listening to everyone."

Cortes Masto also said they're not done creating legislation to help Nevadans, and to call her office if you need relief but have discovered you may not qualify under the current efforts.

"We are Nevada strong. We're Battle Born for a reason," said Cortez Masto. We can get through this. We're independent. We're strong, and we stand together. We all need to be working together."

Cortez Masto also stressed the importance of filling out Census forms in 2020 to help ensure Nevada gets the federal assistance it needs.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

