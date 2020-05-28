Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto withdraws from consideration for Biden running mate

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada says she’s not interested in serving as running mate to presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Cortez Masto, who in 2016 became the first Latina elected to the U.S. Senate, says she supports the former vice president and will work tirelessly to get him elected but does not want to join his ticket. Cortez Masto says, “Nevada’s economy is one of the hardest hit by the current crisis and I will continue to focus on getting Nevadans the support they need to get on back on their feet.”

