Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading the arrest and prosecution of the suspect or suspects involved in the firing of shots into several homes in the Galena area of south Reno.

The shots were fired between June 2017 and August 2019. The crimes remain unsolved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-328-3320, Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020