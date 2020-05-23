Seat belt enforcement campaign runs through June 2

The Nevada Highway Patrol, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office are among the law enforcement agencies participating in Click It Or Ticket seat belt enforcement through June 2.

“Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash,” the NHP said in a statement. “Seat belts are the best defense against impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. Wearing your seat belt properly and being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle.”

The NHP said it investigates several crashes a year where injuries were made worse, or the crash became fatal, because the people were not wearing seat belts.

The WCSO said enforcement like this is to increase awareness and save lives.

“Whether you are on a back-country road or the interstate, in a small car or a large truck, driving across country or just across town, buckle up every time and make sure your passengers are buckled up as well,” CCSO said in a statement. “Seat belts save lives.”

Money for the effort was provided by a Joining Forces grant from the Nevada Office of Public Safety.

