Search for home invasion suspect who assaulted homeowner

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who broke into a home and assaulted the homeowner.

It happened on May 13, 2020 at a home in the area of Colorado Street and Kansas Street.

The sheriff's office said the homeowner returned home from lunch and found the suspect in a back room. The two got into a fight before the suspect ran away.

He is described as an average build Caucasian male, in his 40s, and approximately six feet tall. He was also bald and may have a tattoo on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans.

The suspect may have sustained minor facial injuries from the fight with the homeowner and was holding his chest when he ran away.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Darin Riggin (775)283-7853, Investigations Sergeant Daniel Gonzales (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020