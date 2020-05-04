Search for child abduction suspect in Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say lured a child into his car, drove around, then dropped the child off.

It happened Monday, May 4, 2020 around 10:30 a.m. on Hot Springs Road just north of Northgate Lane.

The sheriff's office said an elementary school aged student was waiting for their lunch from the school delivery service when they were approached by the suspect.

The man lured the child into his car, and drove around with the child before dropping the child off near the abduction site.

The suspect is described as having a light brown complexion, corn rows or dread locks, with a dollar sign tattooed on his right cheek, and was wearing a white tank top with black shorts.

He was driving a four-door black BMW with dark windows, sunroof and large light colored rims; possibly silver or white rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division Detective Hatley (775) 283-7852, Investigations Sergeant Daniel Gonzales (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

