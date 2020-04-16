Scammers pitch fake work-at-home offers during COVID-19 crisis

Many are stuck at home. The paychecks have stopped and we're online a lot, perhaps looking for ways to earn while working at home.

Scammers recognize an opportunity when they see one.

One local resident recounted his experience with us.

Patrick had been looking for work online and got an email which sounded ideal--data entry work from home. Responding, he found himself communicating with someone claiming to be a human resources person.

He checked out the company he thought he was dealing with. "And it came up with an A plus rating so it seemed legitimate."

The story was the company had plans for opening an office in Reno, but he should keep that under his hat. In the meantime he and others would be working from home.

The supposed human resources person said he would be sending a reimbursement check, but in the meantime they needed $500 dollars to install needed programming on the computer they'd sending him.

"Then they're telling me the vendor hadn't been able to install the programming so they're asking for another $500 or $1,000 dollars."

The requests continued. Finally he told them he didn't have another $500.

"She said 'Well gift cards would work. Just go get some Target gift cards. That will work.’ I was going to the store purchasing the gift cards and this guy said 'Are you sure this isn't a scam?' "

"When someone is asking you to go out and buy a gift card or a prepaid debit card and read what's on the back to them, that more than likely is a scam," says Tim Johnston of the Better Business Bureau.

It wasn't the first red flag Patrick had missed.

"If they ask you to go out and buy a piece of equipment to get started. Maybe they send you a check to cover the cost," says Johnston. "The next thing you know that his a fake check."

In fact the check received was fake. The company was real, but that wasn't who he was dealing with.

Patrick was able to cancel all but the first payment. So it turned out to be a $500 lesson, one he'd like to pass on now to any others getting such an offer.

'Make sure they are properly checking out the company offering them the position."

Johnston suggests the best way to do that.

"Go on the company's website. Contact their HR department find out if this is a job they're actually seeking to fill."

There's nothing new about this scam. In fact, over the past two years employment scams have been the most common and costliest tracked by the Better Business Bureau. But, Johnston says, the current climate make it particularly effective.

"Scammers pay attention to the news and they are going to take every opportunity they have to take advantage of us."

