The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck about 7:36 A.M. Saturday, April 11, 2020 east of Mono Lake.

The epicenter was about 18 miles southeast of the town of Bodie.

That area is not heavily populated, and there is no word on damage. KOLO 8 News Now viewers reported feeling the quake as far as away as Dayton and Washoe Valley.

Immediately after the quake, there were a series of smaller aftershocks.

