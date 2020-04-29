Sand Hill Dairy in Fallon giving away milk to families

Sand Hill Dairy in Fallon is giving away milk to the community for free.

The dairy made the announcement on Facebook, saying:

We do not need to be reminded of what a great community we are a part of. We have had tremendous support from everyone the past few years. Now is an opportunity for us to give back!

The giveaway is happening Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. at 3500 Trento Lane. Each family will get two gallons of milk.

The dairy asks drivers to come in the first entrance before the Sand Hill Dairy sign and drive up to the side of the building in a line.

Organizers ask you to stay in your car and they will hand you the milk through your window or set it in your trunk.

