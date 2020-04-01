San Francisco will pay $369,000 to raided reporter

San Francisco will pay $369,000 to a freelance journalist whose home and office were raided by police trying to find the confidential source of a leaked report into the death of the city's former public defender.

The San Francisco Chronicle says the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the payout to Bryan Carmody.

Police raided Carmody's home last May, seizing computers, cameras and phones.

Five judges approved the searches despite a California shield law that specifically protects journalists.

The search warrants were later quashed and Police Chief William Scott apologized and said the searches probably were illegal.

