Sam Lieberman, Nevada Board of Regents member, dead at 58

Sam Lieberman, a member of the board that oversees Nevada’s state universities and colleges and a former state Democratic Party chairman, died Friday at age 58.

Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered federal and state flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Monday in honor of Lieberman.

The Board of Regents member's death was announced by the Nevada System of Higher Education.

Cause of death was not disclosed. A 1996 graduate of UNLV with a degree in social work Lieberman served as chair of the Nevada State Democratic Party from 2008-2011. Sisolak called Lieberman a champion of higher education and a fighter for society’s most vulnerable.” The NSHE said Lieberman’s interment will be in Minneapolis.

Former Nevada U.S. Sen. Harry Reid's statement on Sam Lieberman:

“Sam Lieberman was someone who had a public servant’s heart. He did the important, yet often quiet, behind the scenes work to help build our state party into what it is today. And he did the work for all the right reasons. He fought to make sure those with disabilities had a voice and a seat at the table. In fact, he fought to give everyone a voice. I will ever be grateful that I had the chance to get to know him and Nevada will always be a better place because of his commitment to the values that make our state great.”