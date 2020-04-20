Salvation Army stepping up to help those in need during pandemic

The Salvation Army of Washoe County's Reno Corps is doing its part to make a difference as the Coronavirus outbreak continues to put our area's most vulnerable at risk.

"All Salvation Army officers are now emergency disaster officers," said Major Darren Trimmer, Reno Corps Officer and Washoe County Coordinator. "That's what we do."

The Salvation Army has handed out hundreds of meals to the city's homeless population, upping the efforts of its 'Sidewalk Ministry' from twice a month, to every week.

"We're looking, if we can get donations - proteins - to expand it to a daily thing," said Trimmer.

On Tuesday, April 21st, the Salvation Army is running a nationwide campaign, titled #GiveFromHome, encouraging those able to give what they can while practicing safe social distancing at home.

Donations to Reno's chapter will go toward their men's rehab home, which is typically funded through the Salvation Army's thrift stores. Those are currently closed amid COVID-19 regulations. They also will be helping pay rent and utility bills as those unemployed continue to need assistance.

"We are the Salvation Army and people come for us to help,

said Trimmer. "But we can't do what we do without you. So thank you."

