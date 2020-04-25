Salvation Army reports two bus catalytic converters stolen

The Salvation Army of Washoe County reported Saturday that catalytic converters were stolen from two of its buses in a locked area.

“The Salvation Army does not know when the theft happen took place or how long ago it was, because since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic our buses have been taken out of service with the exception of an occasional trip to Walmart for men in our program,” the organization said in a statement.

It reported the theft to the Reno Police Department and hope they can track down the thief or thieves.

“While this does not stop us from serving the community, it is impactful that members of our community would want to hurt us in this way,” the Salvation Army said.

People who want to help can donate at give.salarmyreno.org or participate in the virtual food drive at foodhelp.salarmyreno.org.