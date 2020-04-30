Salvation Army ready to help with rent, mortgage and utility assistance

Those who need help paying their rent, mortgage and utility bills due to COVID-19 can now seek assistance through the Salvation Army. The nonprofit has received a total of $265,740 to help from the State of Nevada Emergency Assistance Fund through the United Way of Northern Nevada and Sierra.

The Salvation Army serving Carson City and Douglas Counties says that it has seen calls for assistance increase dramatically since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application process for one month's worth of rent or mortgage, and utility assistance due to hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic varies by location.

Carson City & Douglas, Lyon, Storey, Churchill, Humboldt, Pershing and Elko Counties:

-Call (775) 887-9120, Ext. 1 to apply. Assistance will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

Reno & Washoe County:

-Applications are available at The Salvation Army at 1931 Sutro Street in Reno between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Applications can be emailed on request by calling (775) 688-4555. Completed applications will be received by appointment on a first come, first serve basis.

