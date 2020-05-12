Salvation Army prepares for Food Distribution Event

There was a lot going on inside of the Salvation Army's warehouse in Reno on Tuesday. The folks there were sorting through cans and preparing food boxes to give to local families in need.

"There are a few coming in who would never necessarily need help because with this virus, there are people who've been laid off so hard times are a little bit harder," said Major Darren Trimmer, Washoe County Coordinator for the Salvation Army.

They're putting together 1,000 food boxes filled with pantry staples such as peanut butter to canned vegetables, oatmeal and more.

The Salvation Army says it's always able to help those who are hungry with its year-round food pantry, but this is different.

"This is actually because of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints donated across the country $1.5 million and there are Salvation Army locations throughout the country who will be doing something very similar to this, so we were very fortunate enough here in reno to receive a part of that," said Major Trimmer.

The men putting the boxes together say they are proud to be here. They are part of the Salvation Army's Adult Rehabilitation Program and part of their recovery involves giving back.

"It feels really good. especially with the support of the Salvation Army and all the guys we have here working," said Jeremy Bonfiglio, who was volunteering. "It's a good thing."

The food distribution event will be held at the Salvation Army Reno at 1931 Sutro Street in Reno on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It will be a drive-thru distribution. Families who would like more information can call (775) 688-4555.

