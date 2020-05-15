Salvation Army to host drive-thru food distribution

The Salvation Army is hosting a drive-thru food distribution event for those impacted by the pandemic.

Officials said the event is made possible by the support and partnership from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "They donated $1.5 mullion dollars across the nation," said Salvation Army's Major Darren Trimmer.

The nonprofit packed boxes with canned goods, pasta, rice, oatmeal, and more. The food will help 1,000 families and could last for a week.

Major Trimmer said, “The food arrived Monday and starting Tuesday we had men in our Adult Rehabilitation program packing these food boxes.”

He added, "Even though times are hard there are still people out there who want to help."

The event is at the Salvation Army off Sutro St. on Friday and Saturday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

