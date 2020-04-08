Salvation Army, Walmart launch virtual food drive

Just because the governor has a Stay At Home order in place for Nevadans doesn't mean you can't still make a difference in our community. The Salvation Army of Washoe County needs your help at an alarming level.

In an effort to practice social distancing and still help our struggling neighbors, the international charity is teaming up with Walmart to launch a virtual food drive at all Salvation Army branches.

"Because of the Coronavirus and people being in their homes, it's easier to shop online and Walmart and the salvation army wanted to make it easier for people to donate to help people who need it," Major Darren Trimmer, Washoe County Coordinator said.

The organization and the retailer will provide communities across Northern Nevada with items like canned food, toiletries and cleaning products for clients. Donors can purchase needed items from the Walmart Registry for Food, which will be automatically shipped to the chosen Salvation Army location.

Donating financially is another quick and easy option.

"Give what you can. If you have a dollar, 1 dollar goes a long way," said Major Trimmer, "If you have $50 or more and you'd like to give, please help us, every penny counts."

The local food pantry, located at 1931 Sutro St. in Reno, is still open and accepting physical food donations, with measures in place to help reduce the spread of the virus.

"Helping with flood relief or whether it's helping people at Christmas or whether its the day to day operations of helping with food, or the Coronavirus comes, we do it because of what Christ did for us," Major Trimmer said.

The christian church agency wants you to know it's always here to serve.

You can also donate by phone with the Salvation Army's Text to Give option to support the COVID-19 response. Text HOPE to 52000 to donate $10 to the nonprofit. You can call 1-800-SAL-ARMY to make a gift.

Since March 16, 2020 The Salvation Army's Del Oro Division, which covers Northern Nevada and Northern California, has provided 87,708 individuals with a meal or food box.

Information to donate to The Salvation Army of Washoe County are at the links below:

-Monetary General Donations

-Monetary Emergency Disaster Service Donations

-Online Food Donations

Mail-In Checks

1931 Sutro St. Reno, NV 89512

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020