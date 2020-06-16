SWAT standoff on Satellite Dr. comes to an end

The Sparks Police Department say officers responded to Satellite Drive this evening after reports of a man barricaded inside a home.

Officials say on June 15th, 2020, at approximately 3:48 a.m., a man pulled up and parked his vehicle on the road, next to a residence in the 1200 block of Satellite Drive in order to pick up a co-worker. The man was approached by the suspect, Robert Michell while still seated in his vehicle, Michell believed the victim was there to see his ex-girlfriend who lived in the same residence as the victim's co-worker.

Police say Michell began striking the victim in the face with a blunt metal object out of jealousy. The victim fled in his vehicle and Michell struck his car with the same blunt metal object as he drove away.

Authorities say the object used to batter the victim was later believed to be a small handheld axe. Michell fled the area but returned around 8:00 a.m. to the home on Satellite Drive.

Detectives say he was acting erratically and scaring his ex-girlfriend, who quickly left the home. Detectives then watched the residence throughout the day, until they confirmed Michell was in the home.

Police say they got a search warrant and Michell refused to come out of the home to be arrested. SWAT responded and surrounded the home and when he still refused to exit the home, tear gas was deployed into the house later followed by police K9.

Authorities say SWAT Officers found Mitchell hiding in the crawlspace, and he was cooperative once he was removed.

No one was injured.