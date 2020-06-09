SPD asking for help in locating missing man

The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing and possibly endangered man.

Detectives say 37-year-old Jonathan (Jon) Millikin was last seen Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Sparks. Millikin is a black male, 5'11, 150lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Millikin is a black male, 5'11, 150lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Saints hat, Saints sweatshirt, blue shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Millikin is asked to call Sparks Police Detectives at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020