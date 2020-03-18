SBA disaster loans available to Nevada businesses, organizations

Nevada businesses and organizations are eligible to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans to deal with the impact of COVID-19, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday.

Small businesses, private non-profit organizations, small agricultural cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises that have been financially impacted may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million, Sisolak said.

It applies to Nevada businesses and to neighboring counties in Arizona, California, Idaho, Oregon and Utah.

“Our small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, and I am doing everything in my power to help them and their employees who are supporting families at home,” Sisolak said in a statement. “Thank you to the SBA for recognizing that small businesses throughout our State need help paying fixed debts, meeting payroll, and paying other bills. I hope to continue working with the SBA and our federal delegation to ensure our citizens get all the assistance and resources they need to get through this challenging time.”

The deadline is Dec. 17, 2020.



To apply or to get more information, click here.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

