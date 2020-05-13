S. Lake Tahoe gives money to community to deal with COVID-19

The city of South Lake Tahoe has allocated $200,000 to help the community deal with the COVID-19 problem.

The city set aside $150,000 to help businesses and $50,000 to feed those in need.

South Lake Tahoe is giving $100,000 for the COVID Compliance Grant Funding Program Businesses can get up to $2,500 to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, including buying personal protective equipment, face coverings, hand sanitizer, cashier screening and barriers and social distancing signs.

The city is also giving $50,000 to the small business relief fund. Businesses must provide proof of eligibility and give a list of unpaid bills as proof of need.

The city also gave $50,000 to the Locals EatSLT Restaurant Voucher Program. People can get a $25 certificate to eat at a participating restaurant. The list of participating restaurants will be released May 19.

Vouchers can be used for dine-in, take out or delivery. Vouchers cannot be used to buy alcohol.

“The City understands the need for people, and small businesses in our community right now,” City Manager Joe Irvin said in a statement Wednesday. “We are happy to provide this service and help the people who keep our community running in their time of need.”

For more information about the programs, email recovery@cityofslt.us.

