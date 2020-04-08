Rural hospitals response to COVID-19

Nevada Rural Hospital Partners isn't letting this pandemic slow them down...securing a supportive and operative environment to serve 12 rural hospitals across the Silver state.

Joan Hall is the president and CEO of the local foundation

"A lot of the hospitals are older so working through that with this crisis has presented its challenges," said Hall. "They don't have negative air flow rooms, it's smaller. Everything is more congested."

She's calling her fellow team members working through this crisis resilient.

"Many of them are small hospitals. Critical access hospital can only by federal regulation have 25 beds so they're tiny," explained Hall. "Some only have 4 bed or no ICU or surgical capabilities, but they're resilient and innovative. Always have to be."

That includes testing patients in their own cars, conducting tele-medicine appointments and reminding people to stay home in order to conserve resources, supplies and limited staffing.

"We don't need an abundance amount of PPE, we always have it ,but not in the stockpile we would like to have," added Hall. "So, we're only getting a small allocation of that from our vendors."

They're even getting getting a small allocation from UNR and a local printing company which shipped out face shields for their workers...Hall said it's acts of kindness like these that can go a long way in helping our own healthcare workers.

"So proud of the people stepping up and giving it a 110%, looking at ways to make facilities work, what's working for them and good ideas," said Hall. "We share that with our members so it's a whole team approach."

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020