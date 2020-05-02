Rural California county hums back to life, defying order

A remote Northern California County has defied the governor's statewide stay-at-home order and reopened some businesses.

Modoc County, population 9,000, moved Friday to reopen hair salons, churches, restaurants and the county's only movie theater.

Local officials say they have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and they are requiring customers to practice social distancing. Newsom has declined to address the reopening but says the anxiety in rural areas “is not lost on me.”

He also hasn't responded to a demand from six other rural Northern California counties to grant them permission to reopen.

